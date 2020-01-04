parts-of-western-himalayan-region-likely-to-recieve-rain-in-next-24-hours

A fairly widespread rain is likely over plains of northwest India, weather office said (Representational)

New Delhi:

Western Himalayan region is likely to receive scattered rain or snowfall in the next 24 hours due to the influence of a Western Disturbance, predicted India Meteorological Department.

“Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow is likely over Western Himalayan Region and scattered to fairly widespread rain is likely over plains of northwest India during 6-7 January,” weather office said in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning/hail at isolated places is also likely over the region during the same period.

According to the weather office, due to cold weather conditions, the fog was recorded over the parts of East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Bihar in the morning. “Moderate to dense fog in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.”

Visibility was less than 200 meters in Kota, Gwalior, Jhansi while in Gaya, Agra and Amritsar, the visibility was only 50 meters each.