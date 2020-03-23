Contents
- 1 Check out Parth Samthaan’s reaction on army being deployed in USA
- 2 deployed in USAParth Samthaan
- 3 Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Will Prerna’s REVENGE mode push her to the EXTREME against Anurag?
- 4 Mohsin Khan Vs Parth Samthaan: The Best Handsome Hunk Ready To Mingle
- 5 #BattleCovid19: Parth Samthaan shares ‘adorable’ message for fans: shares picture with Nani
- 6 Parth Samthaan showers LOVE amidst the Coronavirus threat
- 7 Parth Samthaan’s Impressive Collection Of Casual Outfits
- 8 Kasautii Zindagi Kay: Anurag and Prerna’s close dance
- 9 Check out Parth Samthaan’s BTS video from the sets
- 10 Parth Samthaan Vs Cezanne Khan: Who’s your favorite Anurag Basu?
- 11 Kasautii Zindagii Kay: 5 times Anurag and Prerna parted ways
- 12 HOT PHOTOS: Parth Samthaan Sets Screens On Fire With This Shirtless Snaps
- 13 Parth Samthaan Looks SEXY In These Floral Outfits, See pics
- 14 Watch Prerna-Bajaj and Anurag-Komolika Dance Together in BTS Video of Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- 15 These Niti Taylor Pool Pictures will make boys go crazy
Check out Parth Samthaan’s reaction on army being deployed in USA
Young actor Parth Samthaan, who has been entertaining audiences as Anurag in Star Plus popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is winning love and appreciation from all over the world.
The actor is quite active on social media and gives his fans a sneak peeks into his life through his social media.
Recently, he took to Instagram and shared the video of the recent development in the USA. He shared video wherein the army has been deployed in the USA.
Take a look…