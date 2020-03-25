Parth Samthaan Vs Shaheer Sheikh: Who is your Indian Instagram crush?

The model turned actor Parth Samthaaan is an Indian Television actor who earned fame for portraying the role of Manik Malhotra in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan which was shown on MTV. But the actor is now on his best stage of life playing Anurag in the show Kasautii ZindagiKi ay 2. He also starred in various serials like Savdhaan India, Yeh Hai Ashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, etc.

The actor is prince charming for his female followers. Yeah! It is okay to say that mostly all girls have a crush on him. Also, he has a whopping 2.2 million followers on Instagram. He is also a gym freak as we can see on his Instagram. Does attire matter until he has a charming face? So there is nothing wrong calling Parth Samthaan as the Fashion Guru. He made girls go weak on their knees with some of his Instagram posts.

Shaheer Sheikh has been making his female fans go gaga over his suave looks and chocolate boy image. Presently playing the role of Abeer in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the actor has become an inspiration for many. Fans simply adore the handsome lad and leave no stone unturned to show their love for the actor.

The fans can’t seem to stop gushing about his chemistry with his co-star Erica Fernandes in Kuch Rang and now they are enjoying his chemistry with Rhea Sharma aka Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

The charming lad follows a strict fitness regime and even though the lad is caught up amidst a hectic schedule, the hottie still manages to stay connected with his fans and followers. All his posts have nearly 180K likes and almost 1000 comments on Instagram.

