Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes have a SECRET CONNECTION: Full Details REVEALED

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most loved daily soaps and the show has also provided us with one of our favorite couples, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

The couple has gained a special place in our hearts ever since they first appeared on the screen. There is something special about them definitely. Not only is their onscreen chemistry wonderful, but the way they bond off-screen is also amazing.

Currently, the two are lockdown at their houses. However, Erica and Parth coincidently wore the same colour outfit. While Parth was wearing a red tank T-shirt and was enjoying pizza. On the other hand, Erica dressed in red posed with her dog for a cute click.

Take a look at their twinning moment!