parliament-panel-questions-delhi-cops-over-use-of-force-against-students

A protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jamia (File)

New Delhi:

A parliamentary panel on Monday questioned Delhi Police officers over the use of force against protesting students and suggested that it should have dealt with the students in a mature manner, sources said.

The panel also questioned the Delhi Police about frequent imposition of restrictions in the national capital, which it said causes trouble for the public.

Top officials of the Home Ministry and Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik appeared on Monday before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma to discuss rising crimes in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Without mentioning the recent mob attack at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University, members of the panel questioned the way in which police dealt with the protesting students and the frequent imposition of Section 144 in the national capital.

The members also asked about the action taken by the police against the protesting students, especially the use of force on them and underlined that the police should have dealt with them in a “mature manner”, sources said.

There were allegations that Delhi Police personnel remained standing at the gates of JNU campus while a mob attacked students and faculty members inside.

Besides the Delhi Police Commissioner, Haryana DGP Manoj Yadav and senior officials of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan police briefed the panel on crimes in the NCR coming under their jurisdiction.