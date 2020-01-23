paris-jackson-looks-pretty-pleased-with-herself-backstage-after-making-paris-fashion-week-runway-debut

Paris Jackson couldn’t wipe the smile from her face, as she made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week for Jean Paul Gaultier’s final show.

We’d be smiling too if we were sharing the catwalk with the likes of Bella and Gigi, you?

Designer Gaultier announced he is retiring from the fashion world earlier this month and he decided to mark his final show by having Paris walk the runway for the very first time in his designs.

Of course, Paris wasn’t going to say no and she was spotted looking pretty chuffed with herself backstage, rocking her boho look,as she rubbed shoulders with some of the modelling elite at PFW.

We’re talking Bella, who stepped out basically wearing next to nothing but somehow it worked, and Gigi Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls… did we mention Dita Von Teese also made an appearance too?

Boy George was even there to perform, so it sounds like it was one hell of a show.

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris, 21, first made her way into modelling in 2017 when she signed with top agency IMG Models.

But it’s not just modelling Paris is trying her hand at, as she also sings too just like her famous dad.

Following in Michael’s footsteps, reports revealed Paris was set to sign a ‘major record deal’ in July last year.

She performed in a folk-rock duo with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn called The Soundflowers and it’s said they’ve attracted serious interest from a number of record companies.

‘Paris is really focused on her music and it’s given her a lot of comfort,’ a source told The Sun. ‘She and Gabriel have grown their following and a handful of big labels have shown interest in offering them a deal, including Universal.’

They added: ‘There is a lot of pressure on her because of who she is, but she just wants to have fun with it.’





