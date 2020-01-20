paris-hilton-moans-about-grating-cheese-in-new-youtube-cooking-series

Who knew cooking with Paris Hilton could be so fun? Well, so long as everything is pre-prepared, otherwise Paris might lose interest, and assistants might face the chop (sorry).

Accompanied by her pet chihuahua Diamond Baby (‘killing it in her apron’), Paris (killing it in finger-less gloves) announces to fans in her latest video on YouTube that she (in a very long-winded way) is an amazing cook, and is going to teach everyone how to make her famous lasagna.

Just don’t hashtag any social media posts ‘Paris’s lasagna’ because, well, she thinks it ‘sounds so beyond’, and we have to agree.

After approximately 1.22 minutes in, Paris already looks pained by the effort of it all, mainly because her lasagna sheets need boiling, which is such a faff, and the cheese needs grating, which she complains is ‘so brutal’.

Paris then accuses a drawer full spoons of being ‘brutal’, has no idea what a ladle is, before proceeding to shower her meat in salt by mistake.

‘Always stay hydrated,’ she adds later as she takes a sip of from her drink. ‘Grab some bottled water because who knows what’s in the sewers. It’s beyond.’

That’s hot.

While we would have liked Paris to at least dig into her lasagna, we hope Paris will be back with another installment very soon, as fans agree those 15 minutes and 59 seconds were instantly iconic. She signed off by asking fans to send more cooking suggestions over, so who knows what recipe she could embark on yet.

The reality TV Star and socialite will also be releasing a Youtube documentary This Is Paris,in which she says she’ll be shedding the ‘the character’ she created earlier on in her career.

‘It does get lonely sometimes, because I’m constantly everywhere, and I’ve also been playing this character for so long,’ she told a panel at the TV Critics Association (via E News).

‘And even doing this film, I discovered a lot about myself and who I really am, an I want the world to see that, because there’s a lot of misconceptions and I’m judged on a character I created early on in my career.’

This is Paris is set to air on YouTube in May 2020.





