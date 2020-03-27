paris-fashion-week-men’s-&-couture-canceled,-milan-men’s-fashion-week-postponed

The list of fashion gatherings affected by the global coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, as Paris Fashion Week Men’s and Haute Couture have officially been canceled, while Milan Men’s Fashion Week has been postponed.

The Board of Directors of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode today announced the decision to eliminate both PFW events this year in response to the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak.

“In light of the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic worldwide, strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of Houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry,” an official statement reads.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s was scheduled to take place June 23 to June 28, 2020, while Haute Couture Week was planned for July 5 to July 9, 2020. The Federation has revealed, however, that it is currently working on possible alternatives.

Furthermore, Milan Men’s Fashion Week has been pushed back from June 19 to June 23, 2020 to September 2020, as it will coincide with Milan Women’s Fashion Week. The National Chamber of Italian Fashion has also announced that it is prepping new digital formats to benefit brands and other fashion industry entities during the originally-scheduled time period.

