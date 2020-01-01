parineeti-chopra-to-arjun-kapoor:-6-celebs-whose-failing-career-desperately-needs-a-hit-in-2020

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun KapoorInstagram

They are powerhouse performers but their long list of flops is making the audience forget their acting abilities. Let’s take a look at 6 celebs who desperately need a hit in 2020 to not be forgotten by the audience.

Parineeti Chopra: Parineeti Chopra had superstar written all over her when she made her smashing debut opposite Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade. One of the most promising faces of the decade, Parineeti Chopra has not been able to cast a spell when it comes to her recent projects like Namaste England and Jabariya Jodi. And since we love this powerhouse performer so much, all we can do is hope that she gets her next project right.

Arjun Kapoor: Touted as the next big thing in Bollywood, desi munda and industry’s favourite Arjun Kapoor has started fading away with back-to-back flops like Mubarakan, Tevar, Gunday, Half Girlfriend, Namaste England and Panipat etc. We sincerely hope Arjun bounces back soon.

Jacqueline Fernandez: Even though the diva has her kitty full, there is no denying the fact that it’s high time for Jacky to start concentrating more on the kind of projects she chooses. Otherwise, we do not think it would take her too long to fizzle out from the industry.

Sonakshi Sinha: There’s no denying the fact that Sonakshi Sinha is a fabulous actress. But her choice of films or the projects which have been coming her way are not doing justice to her acting prowess.

Films like Khandani Shafakhana, Kalank, Noor, Akira, Tevar and Welcome to New York have done little to resurrect her career. While Dabangg has been a hit, we would want to see Sonakshi make it big with a film that relies on her shoulders completely.

Sidharth Malhotra: Critics claimed that Sidharth Malhotra was here to stay when he made his powerful debut in Student of the Year. While his co-actors from the film, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, have moved much ahead in the race, Sidharth has been finding it hard to stay afloat. His latest release Marjaavan, which again could not do wonders for the audience, has only added to his list of flops.

Aditya Roy Kapur: Chocolate boy Aditya Roy Kapur made us go weak in our knees with his soulful performance in ‘Aashiqui 2’. But ever since then, he has not landed himself a good plot which could ignite the same rustic performance we expect from him.