pariksha-pe-charcha-2020:-pm-modi-interacts-with-2000-students,-shares-mantra-to-crack-exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing students during Parkisha Pe Charcha 2020

The third edition of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s Town Hall interaction programme Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 with students from India and abroad to beat exam stress was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Around 2000 students are participating from all over India in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.

During the event, PM Modi said, “This new year and decade are equally important for you and the entire country. Whatever happens in this new decade will be directly related to the students that are currently studying in Class X and XII.”

He further added, “Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do.”

Amazing #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 programme. Watch. https://t.co/t3S6ckqrX1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2020

PM Modi shares tips to combat exam stress

A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov launched a ‘short essay’ competition on five different themes for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of Prime Ministers Interaction Programme “ParikshaPeCharcha 2020”.

The entries for the competition were invited online from 2nd December 2019 to 23rd December 2019. More than 3 lakh children registered themselves out of which over 2.6 lakh students participated in the competition.1.03 lakhs students had participated in the competition in 2019.

Selected winners stand a chance to attend Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 and interact with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This year 50 Divyang students will also take part in the interaction programme at Talkatora Stadium

A painting and poster making competition have been held on exam related issues for CBSE & KVS school students, out of which selected painting/posters will form a part of the exhibition before the Prime Minister during the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.

Around 725 posters and paintings have been received, out of that around 50 selected paintings/posters are being displayed at the venue of the programme Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. The Prime Minister viewed this exhibition before the start of the programme.

To make this programme more student-centric first-time students will moderate the one-hour long program of Prime Minister. This year, four Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) schools students will compere the programme. These four students of KVS were shortlisted from the EK BHARAT SHRESTHA BHARAT Parv debate competition organised by the KVS last year. Among these four students two are girls and two are boys.

Format for this year

PPC2020 has the same Town Hall’ format as in previous two events, which is unique in itself wherein the Prime Minister interacts with school students at the Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. This format was a huge success during the last 2 years.

The First edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students “ParikshaPeCharcha 1.0” was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February 2018.

The second edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students “ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0” was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January 2019.

Last year more than 8.5 Crore students from across the country viewed or heard the programme on DD/TV Channels/ Radio Channels. It was widely covered by print and electronic media.