paresh-rawal’s-son-aditya-is-all-set-to-debut-with-bamfaad,-presented-by-anurag-kashyap

|

Published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 17: 19 [IST]

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya is all set to make his acting debut in Bollywood. Aditya will be seen alongside Arjun Reddy star and Bollywood debutant Shalini Pandey. The Zee5 original film Bamfaad is set to be directed by debutant filmmaker Ranjan Chandel. Aditya in the film will be seen playing the male lead as Nasir Jamal. The actor is excited about the debut and said, “I am glad that I got the chance to be a part of such a thrilling film. Though the driving force of the film is the love story, it has many more layers to it. I want to make my own mark as an actor in the industry, and it feels great to begin my journey by playing Nasir Jamal, a character that fascinated me ever since I read the script.” According to reports, the official synopsis, states, “Bamfaad based in Allahabad and is set in a romantic volatile backdrop which will bring out an unusual yet raw and edgy love story on the screen.” Shalini who will be playing Aditya’s love interest and the female lead, Neelam described her character as bold and strong. “As an artist, I look forward to projects that challenge me and this project really pushed me and I learnt a lot while playing this part. Bamfaad’ has a phenomenal storyline and it is getting the perfect exposure with a massive video streaming platform like ZEE5,” she added, in the statement. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is presenting Bamfaad, shared the film’s poster on his Instagram account and wrote, “Jahaan dil lagaana nahin asaan wahan aashiqi hogi bamfaad! IntroducingAditya Rawal as Nasir Jamal andShalini Pandeyas Neelam, directed byRanjan Chandel. Premieres 10th April [email protected]#ZEE5Original,” The film is produced by JAR Pictures and Shaika Films. It also features Gully Boy star Vijay Varma and actor Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. Bamfaad will start streaming on ZEE5 on April 10. Yash And Roohi Saying ‘Go Corona’ In Karan Johar’s Closet Is The Cutest Video On The Internet ALSO READ: Watch Anushka Sharma Crash Virat Kohli’s Live Session With Hilarious Comment