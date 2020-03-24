parents-working,-teaching-at-home-during-shutdown

by: Dana Whyte

BYRON

TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The statewide school shutdown has forced many parents

to change their daily routines to keep their kids on track. News 8 spoke

with one working mom who is making sure all the time out of the classroom

doesn’t put her kids behind.

“Originally

when all of this started, you’re not really sure where to begin or go. it’s

kind of like, is this for real,” said Margarita

Gonzalez.

Gonzalez

and her boyfriend are raising four kids together in Byron Center. She works

multiple jobs, including administrative assistant for her church. Now with her

family spending most of their time at home, she is also helping her son keep up

with his schoolwork.

“At

first it was difficult because he had the mindset that it was just like a

summer vacation for him or a spring break extended,” said Gonzalez.

“Taking a step back and figuring out a routine, and once that was figured

out it made things a lot easier.”

Gonzalez’s

routine includes waking up, taking a walk, doing schoolwork and so on. She says

finding to time to take breaks is important.

“Just

pulling away from the regular classroom, math is boring, they feel like science

is boring, make it a little more fun,” said Gonzalez.

She

has some advice for other parents.

“Just

enjoy your family time, recuperate from things, those projects you never got to

finish or start, keep faith and everything will be OK,” said Gonzalez.

