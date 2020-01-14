parents-outraged-after-school-gave-kids-question-about-rape-for-biology-homework

Parents were outraged after their children were assigned biology homework that featured a question about rape.

Klein independent School District officials admitted that a teacher at Klein Collins High School sent students home with an ‘inappropriate homework question’ on Friday.

The question, which focuses a DNA assignment, reads: ‘Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects rape Suzy?’

In an answer key, the students were then given the DNA profiles of three ‘suspects,’ which they were to cross-reference with the DNA profile of a ‘felon.’

Both parents and students were shocked, surprised and upset by the question.

Cookie VonHaven, whose daughter is a tenth-grader at Klien Collins High School, told Click2Houston: ‘It’s upsetting and I know girls this age, just the thought … they know that rape is forced non-consensual sex and that upsets them.’

‘That’s why I can’t fathom a teacher putting that on a test.’

Another parent, Dana Duplantier, whose son is in ninth grade at the school, said she is unsure of whether her son received the assignment.

‘Wouldn’t (the teacher) have to get that approved by the school board or teachers or something to put that in there,’ Duplantier asked.

In the wake of the incident, the school district released a statement that read: ‘The assignment is not part of the District’s approved curriculum and is by no means representative of the District’s instructional philosophy. The District has investigated the source of the materials and appropriate corrective action has been taken.’

According to the school, an estimated 90 students received the assignment.