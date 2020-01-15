parents-ordered-to-stop-‘harassing’-bmw-driver-after-crash-killed-daughter,-15

The parents of a schoolgirl killed when she was hit by a car have been given a restraining order to stop them ‘harassing’ the driver involved in her death.

Katelyn Dawson, 15, died after a BMW struck her while she was standing at a bus stop in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire on January 10, 2018.

Another teenager, 17, and a woman, 47, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle Richard Brooke, 53, did not face charges after it was ruled he had fainted at the wheel as a result of ‘insane automatism’, when a person suffers some malfunctioning of their body or mind due to an internal cause such as a medical episode.

Katelyn’s parents Colin Dawson, 47, and Angela Dawson, 50, had publicly campaigned for the quantity surveyor to be prosecuted.

They appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face two counts of harassing Mr Brooke and his wife Claire Lomas Brooke.

The couple was accused of handing out a petition outside Mr Brooke’s work.

The court heard how they had also driven slowly past his house and the shop owned by his wife, which prosecutors claimed was ‘harassment’.

Richard Davies, prosecuting, said that ‘almost everybody’ involved in the case ‘is a victim’.

He added: ‘It is not about what has happened, it is about ensuring that it stops in terms of the behaviour of Mr and Mrs Dawson.

‘The Crown have suggested a restraining order without Mr and Mrs Dawson being convicted, which has three conditions.’

He added: ‘This is not an order sought by view of punishment, but for the protection of Mr and Mrs Brooke.’

Harassment charges against the couple were withdrawn, but they were issued with a restraining order.

They cannot contact Mr Brooke or Mrs Brooke, enter an exclusion zone around their house and work for two years, or use social media to contact or share information about them.

District Judge Richard Clews told the mourning parents that anybody who knew the circumstances surrounding their actions would find them ‘understandable to some extent’.

He continued: ‘I am confident that everything you did or have done is likely to be a way of expressing or trying to express your grief and a sense of injustice rather than any attempt to deliberately break the law.

‘I am acutely aware the resolution of these proceedings is not going to bring to an end your grief, nothing will. I only hope that the passage of time will help.’

In a statement issued after the court hearing, Mr and Mrs Dawson said: ‘We are pleased that common sense has prevailed and the harassment charges against us have been dropped.

‘We can now focus on the most important matter which is the inquest into Katelyn’s death.

‘We still have many unanswered questions and hopefully these can be resolved by the coroner.’

Popular year 11 pupil Katelyn was described by friends as ‘amazing, kind, funny and beautiful’ after her death.

One friend wrote on social media: ‘Katelyn was amazing. She was kind, funny, beautiful and so so, so loved by everyone.

‘She’s been taken too soon and everyone’s going to miss her more than you can imagine.’