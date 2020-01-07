parents-of-slain-michigan-man-kevin-bacon-decry-‘evil’-murder

January 7, 2020 | 1: 28pm

The grieving parents of slain Michigan resident Kevin Bacon — whose testicles were allegedly eaten after he was mutilated by a Grindr date — have decried the “evil” end to his life.

“Evil does exist and it touched us,” the late hairdresser’s father, Karl Bacon, told The Flint Journal-MLive Monday.

Bacon’s body was found on Dec. 28 hanging by the ankles from the ceiling at the Bennington Township home of Mark Latunski, the man he had gone on a date with on Christmas Eve, MLive reported, citing court documents.

Latunski, 50, told cops he killed Bacon by stabbing him in the back and slitting his throat — then cut off his testicles and ate them, according to the report. He is being held without bond and is due in court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.

“It’s gut-wrenching to hear the details and we’re beside ourselves,” Bacon’s dad told MLive of his 25-year-old son whom he called “a good person who was passionate and cares for people.”

Bacon’s family was still trying to come to terms with his death — as well as what his father called his “dark side” that emerged in the case.

“Those who knew and loved Kevin did not know that side,” the dad said.

“They knew he loved and cherished everyone that he touched. It’s unfortunate that his dark side is what took his life and he met the wrong people that way and it took him too soon from us.”

Mom Pamela Bacon said she was still unable to “process” her son’s gruesome killing.

Karl and Pam Bacon AP

“He got himself into something he wasn’t prepared for and we all make mistakes,” she told the site.

Bacon’s grandmother, Grace Bacon, said she could not imagine the “horror at what his killer put him through.”

“No one should have to face this simply because he [Kevin] was hungry for the affection of a man,” she wrote on Facebook. “He was vulnerable and chose a dangerous way to find this affection.”

The grandma, the founder of a former transgender advocacy group called Crossroads, also used her Facebook post to call for the LGBT community to arm themselves to stop being “a soft target and easy prey.”

“I know this is going to draw some negative comments from a lot of people, saying more guns on the street is not going to be solving anything,” she told Pride Source. “I think it may.”

She said guns “may cause somebody to think twice” before the next attack.

“I want to put some fear in those people,” she told the LGBTQ publication.