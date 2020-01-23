parents-of-dead-children-to-get-two-weeks-off-to-mourn-instead-of-three-days

A new law will extend paid leave for bereaved parents from three days to two weeks, after a grieving mum spent 10 years campaigning for change.

Lucy Heard, whose 23-month-old toddler Jack drowned in a pond in 2010, fought for parents to be guaranteed a month off work when their child dies.

She found out her then husband was only allowed three days to mourn his son, including a day for the funeral.

The government claim the new legislation, named Jack’s Law, is the most generous bereavement offer in the world.

Lucy said it was a ‘bittersweet’ moment but welcomed the change.

She said: ‘In the immediate aftermath of a child dying, parents have to cope with their own loss, the grief of their wider family, including other children, as well as a vast amount of administrative paperwork and other arrangements.

‘A sudden or accidental death may require a post-mortem or inquest, there is a funeral to arrange and there are many other organisations to contact, from schools to benefit offices.

‘When I started this campaign 10 years ago after the death of my son Jack, I always hoped that a positive change would happen in his memory.

‘Knowing that nearly 10 years of campaigning has helped create Jack’s Law is the most wonderful feeling, but it is bittersweet at the same time.’

Under Jack’s Law, parents who lose a child under 18 will be guaranteed two weeks statuary paid leave.

However, critics say it could go further.

Shadow business secretary and Labour leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey, said she supported the legislation but called for it to be applied to workers who lose a close family member.

Some on social media said it was an improvement from the previous offer but ‘nowhere near’ what is actually needed.

The law, which will come into affect in April, has been welcomed by business groups despite inevitable extra costs.

Parents will be able to take the leave as either a single block of two weeks, or as two separate blocks of one week each taken at different times across the first year after their child’s death.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said: ‘There can be few worse experiences in life than the loss of a child and I am proud that this Government is delivering Jack’s Law, making us the first country in the word to do so.

‘When it takes effect, Jack’s Law will be a fitting testament to the tireless efforts of Lucy Herd, alongside many charities, to give parents greater support.’