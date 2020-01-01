Parents are not impressed with £25 Scruff-a-Luvs toy that ‘doesn’t look like the ad’

Scruff-a-Luvs were one of the must-have toys this Christmas.

But after kids unwrapped and played with the stuffed toys, parents say they aren’t impressed.

The idea is that the animals arrive looking matted and messy and kids and wash them, dry them and leave them looking lovely and glossy.

Instructions include washing them and rinsing with clean water, squeezing the water out and then towel drying.

Next, they need to be shaken and then dried with a hairdryer on a medium heat, with adult supervision.

They recommend keeping the hairdryer moving and not letting it get too close to the fur, as well as brushing and shaking it as it dries.

Each toy comes with a heart-shaped brush to finish off the grooming.

But posting on Mumsnet, one parent said she felt like she had ‘been had’.

She said: ‘Has anyone else fallen victim to the atrocities of Scruff-a-loves

‘My smallest begged for one for Christmas – being the incredible gullible mum I am, I obliged.’

She added that her child had insisted it had to be one of the one with two, three or four babies but she’d gone for two, which costs around £38.

But she said that once it was dipped into water, it didn’t end up like the one on the box or in the adverts.

She added: ‘Once dipped in water and swirled around a bit, it’s meant to transform into a glossy haired toy of dreams.

‘See attached photo. Not really what the box or advert suggested.’

Other parents agreed that theirs hadn’t worked out as they though.

Another parent said she got one for her daughter’s birthday in October.

The post said: ‘It looks only marginally better than yours even now!

‘It has been hand washed (by DD) but in machine, dryer and hair dried.

‘Still a scruffy mess, mostly I keep putting it on the radiator in the hope of improvement

‘She loves it though (Reminds me of the dog in Daddy’s Home).’

Another said the toy was her eight-year-old daughter’s number one wish for Christmas.

She added: ‘£20, and as I spent half an hour on Xmas morning blow drying it, and seeing how small and crap it was, I did think wtf.

‘She does love it but it’s definitely not worth the money.’

Others, however, did say they had been successful at making the toy look glossier.

One said: ‘We put it in the tumble dryer and then gave it a good brush with a tangle teezer.’

Another post said: ‘We’ve got one and it’s fluffy now! It had a bath for about 20 mins, was brushed thoroughly while in there, towel-dried then brushed again. Then sat on a radiator and was brushed every half hour or so and then brushed again properly once dry,’

The Scruff-a-Luvs website warns that there are lots of counterfeit toys being made to look like the originals and although the parents don’t mention where they bought the items, the toy brand is warning everyone to be careful.

A statement said: ‘We’ve been made aware that there are some counterfeit Scruff-a-Luvs that are being sold directly from China.

‘Please be careful when buying your Scruff-a-Luv that you are buying a genuine Scruff!

‘If you believe you have received a counterfeit Scruff-a-Luv please click here to report it to our Customer Care Team.’

We have reached out to Scruff-a-Luvs for comment and will update this article if they respond.

