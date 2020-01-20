parents-accused-of-nadia-zofia-kalinowska-murder-to-attend-five-year-old’s-funeral







Flowers at a house in Fernagh Drive, Newtownabbey (Alan Lewis – PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 21/12/2019)

A couple accused of murdering their five-year-old daughter are to be released from prison for her funeral service, a judge ruled on Monday.

Nadia Zofia Kalinowska was discovered at the family’s home in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim on December 15 last year.

The child’s mother, Aleksandra Wahab, 25, and stepfather, Abdul Wahab, 31, were granted compassionate bail to attend the ceremony at an undisclosed location on Wednesday.

Nadia’s body will then be flown to Poland for burial at a later date.

Her parents are currently in custody jointly charged with her murder.

They also face counts of causing or allowing the death of a child, and grievous bodily harm with intent to the little girl over a year-long period.

The husband and wife, originally from Pakistan and Poland respectively, emphatically deny all of the charges against them.

They claim Nadia sustained the fatal injuries when she fell down a flight of stairs at their Fernagh Drive home in the middle of the night.

Lawyers for Aleksandra Wahab want the pathologist report disclosed to establish if she has a case to answer.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday it emerged that she converted to Islam from Catholicism after meeting her husband.

Both accused sought temporary release from custody so they can be at a service in Northern Ireland for Nadia.

Following that ceremony the child’s remains are to be released back to her maternal grandmother for interment in Poland.

Granting compassionate bail to both defendants, District Judge Peter Magill stressed they must remain with police at all times until their return to prison.

He also told them: “You are allowed to speak to your co-accused, provided you do so in English in the presence of police officers and you do not discuss these criminal proceedings in any way.”

No child under 16 will be allowed at the service, including the couple’s two-year-old son.

Mr Magill added: “This is a most unusual case, and it’s with grave reservations that I entertain the application, but I bear in mind that you enjoy a presumption of innocence.”

The couple are due to appear back in court in four weeks time.

