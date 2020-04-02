Parent to Parent: Teaching kids how to read

Q • My 6-year-old son has been struggling with learning how to read. He’s been tested, but it’s not clear if there’s a reason why he shouldn’t be able to learn. How can we help him without constantly nagging? Now that it’s mandatory that I work from home, I’ll have more time to try to help.From a reader • My child has always confused letters and had a difficult time with spelling, reading and writing. Maybe check your son’s vision. I took my child to two eye doctors before going to another place that specializes in vision and learning. Soon we will begin therapy. — Leah Otto in St. LouisFrom Jodie Lynn • Many people think that learning to read is somewhat of a natural process, but it’s actually not; it doesn’t just happen on its own.Ask his teacher the style of instruction that is used when students are taught how to read. Is it phonic based, (learning the relationship between letters and sounds), memorization (sight of words) or a combination of both?This will help you to get started.While learning to read is a somewhat complex process, it works better if kids are interested in words of a specific topic and the whole experience is made to be fun.With this in mind, ask him what some of his favorite stories, videos, TV programs, etc., are and why. Usually, it’s because there’s one or two characters in them that he finds exciting or funny. Or, maybe it’s an action-packed series where there’s constant movement.Start out with word cards about these characters, like some of his favorite phrases that they say. There’s almost always a theme song as well. Make cards with those words on them also.Start with one word on each card at a time, then add others as he gets better.Sing songs with him about things he enjoys and write down the words.Write the words on labels, charts and posters with markers and paint. You can even create words out of clay, macaroni, string, cars, magnets on the fridge, etc.The more he sees the words printed, the easier he’ll learn them and make connections between sounds and letters.Ask him what the first letter is, what sound does it make, what are some other words that start with the same sound and then, what rhymes with it.Board games are a great way to build reading skills and of course, today’s technology.Have him print the words himself. Writing is an easy strategy in learning and teaching children how to read.Get creative and try different things. If he says he’s tired or loses attention, just stop and pick it up later.As always, patience on your part is key.CAN YOU HELP?Now that we’re stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, what are some things we can do with our kids to help pass the time and help with their anxiety of the unknown?To share parenting tips or submit questions, write to: Parent to Parent, 2464 Taylor Road, Suite 131, Wildwood, MO 63040. Email: [email protected], or go to parenttoparent.com which provides a secure and easy way to submit tips or questions. All tips must have city, state and first and last name or initials to be included in the column.Jodie Lynn is an award-winning parenting columnist, author of five books and mother to three children. She and her family live in Wildwood.

You’re not alone in your parenting struggles. Subscribe for unlimited access to the Post-Dispatch for less than the cost of getting a sitter on a Friday night.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

The way life operated for many children and teens has come to a screeching halt. In response, our expectations for their routines and contributions to family and community life must also change.

“33 and Counting” is a true-crime story about a 70-year-old grandmother from rural Missouri serving a life sentence for murdering her husband …

“33 and Counting” is a true-crime story about a 70-year-old grandmother from rural Missouri serving a life sentence for murdering her husband …

Jamie Heit has spent precious little time obsessing over the daily coronavirus tally. She’s worried, for sure. But she’s got her hands full playing substitute teacher and traffic cop in one of the countless households dealing with pandemic-induced cabin fever.

One family’s story sheds light on what we should have known all along: Our country’s lack of a safety net for most people had us headed toward disaster.

Parents should begin by dealing with our own anxiety.

The way life operated for many children and teens has come to a screeching halt. In response, our expectations for their routines and contributions to family and community life must also change.