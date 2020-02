Starring:

Andreas Fronk, Hyae Jin Chang, Hye-jin Jang, Hyun Seung-min, JaeWook Park, Jeong Esuz, Jeong-eun Lee, Ji-rye Lee, Jung Hyeon-jun, Jung Ik-Han, Kang Echae, Kang-ho Song, Lee Joo-Hyung, Myeong-hoon Park, Pak Hyo-Shin, Seo Joon Park, Seon-gyun Lee, So-dam Park, Woo-sik Choi, Yeo-Jeong Cho, Yeo-jeong Jo

Summary:

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to theMeet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks. [Neon]… Expand

Genre(s):

Drama, Thriller, Comedy

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

132 min