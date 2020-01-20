parasite-wins-big-at-screen-actors-guild-awards

Parasite took home top honours at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards last night.

The ceremony is viewed as an indicator of how the Academy Awards could unfold, due to the fact that many SAG members also vote on who should win at the Oscars.

South Korean film Parasite won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, which functions as the SAG equivalent of the Best Picture gong.

The darkly comic thriller follows a poor family as they infiltrate the lives of a wealthy household by pretending to be other people.

Parasite has received widespread acclaim from critics around the world and is the latest film from Oscar-nominated director Bong Joon-Ho (Snowpiercer, Okja).

The frontrunners for Best Picture at the Oscars now include Parasite and 1917, the latter of which won big at both the Golden Globes and Producers Guild awards.

Other notable winners from the SAG awards include Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, bagging Apple TV its first major Hollywood accolade.

Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell both won for their performances in the biographical drama Fosse/Verdon, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge won yet another award for Fleabag.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s The Crown and Amazon Prime’s The Marvellous Mrs Maisel took home the top prizes for television drama and comedy respectively.

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Renee Zellweger (Judy), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Laura Dern (Marriage Story) continued to dominate the motion picture acting categories.

At this point, if the Oscars were to go to anybody else it would probably be considered an upset.

The Academy Awards take place on Sunday 9th February 2020 in Hollywood.