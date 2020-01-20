paras-chhabra’s-girlfriend-akanksha-puri-shares-sad-posts-after-paras’-shocking-revelation-about-her

Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri, Mahira SharmaInstagram

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra was put on relationship test by Salman Khan in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode which brought the actor’s personal life on display. It may or may not help Paras to clear certain things out about his relationship with current girlfriend Akanksha Puri. But it will surely become the talk of the town which may or may not affect his personal life.

It all started when Paras started arguing with Salman Khan after the latter questioned him on getting too close to Mahira Sharma in the Bigg Boss house. Salman tried to clear things out whether Mahira was aware of his current girlfriend and Paras is not using Mahira just for the sake of the game.

And since it all came down to Paras Chhabra’ personal life, the actor decided to talk very clearly about his current relationship with Akanksha. He said that he want to end his relationship with Akanksha but she is not ready to leave him. He also openly admitted that he loves Mahira and he’s fine with Mahira not loving him back at this moment. Mahira too supported Paras and said that the latter never hid anything from her.

Paras Chhabra, Akanksha PuriInstagram

Salman Khan, then, put a spotlight that it is Akanksha who has been paying for his clothes, perfumes, shoes and rent. To which, Paras replied that he will pay-off all the money that Akanksha is spending or spent on him.

Amid Paras’ shocking revelation, Akanksha shared a cryptic posts hinting at her relationship going through a tough phase and on its way to culmination.

“In the end, I want to be able to say, I gave it all I could, I gave it my best #timetofly #beingme #akankshapuri,” read Akanksha’s emotional post. On Monday, Akanksha shared a photograph of herself on Instagram and captioned it: “I want to make the rest of my life… the best of my life !”

Going by Akanksha’s posts, it looks like she is hurt and knows what fate she will face when Paras will walk out of the show.