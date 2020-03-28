paras-chhabra’s-ex-gf-akanksha-is-all-praise-for-sidharth-&-shehnaz;-calls-their-chemistry-amazing

|

Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill’s music video Bhula Dunga, that was released recently, has been trending on YouTube. The music video has recently garnered 25M views in only three days. Darshan Raval’s voice and SidNaaz’s chemistry has impressed fans. Well, not fans just, a good few celebrities have praised the song and something included in this is Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. The actress not merely loved the song, but additionally called SidNaaz’s chemistry amazing. After watching them, she said, she really wants to again fall in love. Akanksha tweeted, “#BhulaDunga ❤️ on loop @DarshanRavalDZ just what a beautiful song ❤️ @sidharth_shukla n #ShehnaazGill this amazing chemistry! #SidNaaz considering you guys,most of us desire to fall in love ❤️ both of you look #pictureperfect #madeforeachother.” Sidharth and Shehnaz’s fans were super pleased with Akanksha’s tweet and thanked her for exactly the same. The users wrote, “Many thanks for such beautiful review.. You’re such s pure soul #ShehnaazInBhulaDunga,” “Many thanks Akansha for supporting #SidNaaz you’re a classic great person in mind,” “Soo sweet of you … #ShehnaazInBhulaDunga,” “Awwwwwwwwww akku thnk u so much ❤️ lv u to” and “Thankyou Akansha you’re sacha lovely girl ♥️ #ShehnaazInBhulaDunga #SidNaaz.” Sid and Sana may also be seen performing at Mirchi Music Awards. The video (promo) of the duo’s performance is certainly going viral on social media marketing. (Social media marketing posts aren’t edited) Also Read: Naagin 4: Not Mahira Sharma But Paras’ Ex-GF Akanksha Was Initial Choice For Rashami Desai’s Role!