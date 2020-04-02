paras-chhabra-wiki,-bio,-biography,-wife,-family,-weight,-height,-networth

Contents
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Paras Chhabra Family, Caste, Girlfriend, Wife
- 3 Paras Chhabra Education, Qualification
- 4 Career
- 5 Paras Chhabra Television Show / Serial
- 6 Paras Chhabra Movie List
- 7 Paras Chhabra Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
- 8 Paras Chhabra Wiki / Biography
- 9 Some fact about Paras Chhabra
- 10 Tatto
Introduction
Paras Chhabra born on 11 July 1990 (Age: 30 Years, as in 2020) in Delhi, India is an Indian model and actor who works in films and television shows. He came into limelight winning the fifth season of MTV Splitsvilla in 2012. He participated in the reality series Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. In 2020, he appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
Paras Chhabra Family, Caste, Girlfriend, Wife
Paras Chhabra was born on 11 July 1990 into a middle-class Punjabi family in New Delhi, India. He lost his father Vinay Chhabra at age of 3 years and thereafter raised by his Mother Ruby Chhabra.
- Father Name:- Vinay Chhabra
- Mother Name:- Ruby Chhabra
- Brother Name:- None
- Sister Name:- None
- Affairs / Girlfriend:-
- Wife Name:- N/A
- Children:- N/A
Paras Chhabra Education, Qualification
He completed his schooling at Ryan International School, Delhi. After that, he graduated from an open University.
Career
Paras Chhabra started his career with participating in MTV Splitsvilla of the fifth season in 2012 and emerged as the winner with Akanksha Popli. He came into limelight winning the MTV Splitsvilla Season 5 in 2012. In 2013, he participated in Nach Baliye with Sara Khan and also participated in Box Cricket League. In 2014, He made his Bollywood With movie titled as M3 – Midsummer Midnight Mumbai alongside Sara Khan. Paras again appeared in MTV Splitsvilla Season 8 as a celebrity contestant in 2015.
He also appeared in several music videos. Paras acted in the various television show like, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Badho Bahu and Karn Sangini. He also appeared in Vikas Gupta’s show V The Serial along with Sara Khan. He participated in Bigg Boss season 13 and walked out of the show with 10 Lakhs Rupees after being a finalist. In 2020, He participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge aired on Colors Tv.
Paras Chhabra Television Show / Serial
- MTV Splitsvilla 5
- V The Serial
- Nach Baliye 6 (Cameo)
- Box Cricket League 1
- MTV Splitsvilla 8
- Badho Bahu
- Aarambh
- Kaleerein (Cameo)
- Karn Sangini
- Vighnaharta Ganesha
- Aghori
- Bigg Boss 13
- Mujhse Shaadi Karoge
Paras Chhabra Movie List
- M3 – Midsummer Midnight Mumbai
Paras Chhabra Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
- Birthday:- 11 July 1990
- Age:- 30 Years (as in 2020)
- Height:- 178 cm, 5 feet 10 Inch
- Weight:-
- Chest Size:-
- Waist Size:-
- Biceps Size:-
- Net Worth:-
- Car Collection:-
Paras Chhabra Wiki / Biography
|Wiki / Bio
|Name
|Paras Chhabra
|Profession(s)
|Actor, Model
|Debut Tv
|MTV Splitsvilla 5 (2012)
|Debut Movie
|M3- Midsummer Midnight Mumbai (2014)
|Physical Stats & More
|Height (approx.)
|centimeters– 178 cm
meters– 1.78 m
feet inches– 5 feet 10 Inch
|Weight (approx.)
|in kilograms–
|Eye Colour
|Light Brown
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Body Measurement
|Chest Size
|Waist Size
|Biceps Size
|Personal Life
|Date of Birth
|11 July 1990
|Birth Palace
|Delhi, India
|Hometown
|Delhi, India
|Residence
|Mumbai, Maharastra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Age
|30 Years (as in 2020)
|Star Sign/Zodiac Sign
|Cancer
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Hobbies
|Travelling
|Educational & Qualification
|School
|Ryan International School, Delhi
|College/University
|Qualification
|Graduate
|Relationships & More
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs / Girlfriend)
|Family
|Parents
|Father– Vinay Chhabra
Mother– Ruby Chhabra
|Siblings
| Sister– N/A
Brother– N/A
|Spouse / Wife
|N/A
|Children
| Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
|Favourite Things
|Favourite Actor
|Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan
|Favourite Actress
|Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
|Favourite Food
|Rajma Rice
|Favourite Films
|Favourite Holiday Destination
|Las Vegas, Hong Kong
|Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection
|Net worth
|Car Collection
Some fact about Paras Chhabra
- Paras walked out of the show (Bigg Boss Season 13) with 10 Lakhs Rupees after being a finalist.
- He lost his father Vinay Chhabra at the age of 3 years.
- Paras appeared in Vikas Gupta’s show V The Serial along with Sara Khan.