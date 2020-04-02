Paras Chhabra Wiki, Bio, Biography, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Paras Chhabra born on 11 July 1990 (Age: 30 Years, as in 2020) in Delhi, India is an Indian model and actor who works in films and television shows. He came into limelight winning the fifth season of MTV Splitsvilla in 2012. He participated in the reality series Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. In 2020, he appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Paras Chhabra Family, Caste, Girlfriend, Wife

Paras Chhabra was born on 11 July 1990 into a middle-class Punjabi family in New Delhi, India. He lost his father Vinay Chhabra at age of 3 years and thereafter raised by his Mother Ruby Chhabra.

  • Father Name:- Vinay Chhabra
  • Mother Name:- Ruby Chhabra

Paras Chhabra Mother

  • Brother Name:- None
  • Sister Name:- None
  • Affairs / Girlfriend:-
    •  Sara Khan (ex) Sara Khan With Paras Chhabra
  • Wife Name:- N/A
  • Children:- N/A

Paras Chhabra Education, Qualification

He completed his schooling at Ryan International School, Delhi. After that, he graduated from an open University.

Career

Paras Chhabra started his career with participating in MTV Splitsvilla of the fifth season in 2012 and emerged as the winner with Akanksha Popli. He came into limelight winning the MTV Splitsvilla Season 5 in 2012. In 2013, he participated in Nach Baliye with Sara Khan and also participated in Box Cricket League. In 2014, He made his Bollywood With movie titled as M3 – Midsummer Midnight Mumbai alongside Sara Khan. Paras again appeared in MTV Splitsvilla Season 8 as a celebrity contestant in 2015.

Paras Chhabra In Childhood
Paras Chhabra In Childhood

He also appeared in several music videos.  Paras acted in the various television show like, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Badho Bahu and Karn Sangini. He also appeared in Vikas Gupta’s show V The Serial along with Sara Khan. He participated in Bigg Boss season 13 and walked out of the show with 10 Lakhs Rupees after being a finalist. In 2020, He participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge aired on Colors Tv.

Paras Chhabra Television Show / Serial

  1. MTV Splitsvilla 5
  2. V The Serial
  3. Nach Baliye 6 (Cameo)
  4. Box Cricket League 1
  5. MTV Splitsvilla 8
  6. Badho Bahu
  7. Aarambh
  8. Kaleerein (Cameo)
  9. Karn Sangini
  10. Vighnaharta Ganesha
  11. Aghori
  12. Bigg Boss 13
  13. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Paras Chhabra Movie List

  1. M3 – Midsummer Midnight Mumbai

Paras Chhabra Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:- 11 July 1990
  • Age:- 30 Years (as in 2020)
  • Height:- 178 cm, 5 feet 10 Inch
  • Weight:-
  • Chest Size:-
  • Waist Size:-
  • Biceps Size:-
  • Net Worth:-
  • Car Collection:-

Paras Chhabra Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio
NameParas Chhabra
Profession(s)Actor, Model
Debut TvMTV Splitsvilla 5 (2012)
Debut MovieM3- Midsummer Midnight Mumbai (2014)
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.)centimeters– 178 cm

meters– 1.78 m

feet inches– 5 feet 10 Inch
Weight (approx.)in kilograms
Eye ColourLight Brown
Hair ColourBlack
Body Measurement
Chest Size
Waist Size
Biceps Size
Personal Life
Date of Birth11 July 1990
Birth PalaceDelhi, India
HometownDelhi, India
ResidenceMumbai, Maharastra, India
NationalityIndian
Age30 Years (as in 2020)
Star Sign/Zodiac SignCancer
ReligionHinduism
HobbiesTravelling
Educational & Qualification
SchoolRyan International School, Delhi
College/University
QualificationGraduate
Relationships & More
Marital StatusUnmarried
Affairs / Girlfriend)
Family
ParentsFather– Vinay Chhabra

Mother– Ruby Chhabra
Siblings Sister– N/A

Brother– N/A
Spouse / WifeN/A
Children Son– N/A

Daughter– N/A
Favourite Things
Favourite ActorSalman Khan, Shahrukh Khan
Favourite ActressShraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
Favourite FoodRajma Rice
Favourite Films
Favourite Holiday DestinationLas Vegas, Hong Kong
Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection
Net worth
Car Collection

Some fact about Paras Chhabra

  • Paras walked out of the show (Bigg Boss Season 13) with 10 Lakhs Rupees after being a finalist.
  • He lost his father Vinay Chhabra at the age of 3 years.
  • Paras appeared in Vikas Gupta’s show V The Serial along with Sara Khan.

Tatto

Paras-Chhabra-Tatoo-AkanshaParas-Chhabras-Back-Owl-tatoo

