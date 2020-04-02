paras-chhabra-wiki,-bio,-biography,-wife,-family,-weight,-height,-networth

Introduction

Paras Chhabra born on 11 July 1990 (Age: 30 Years, as in 2020) in Delhi, India is an Indian model and actor who works in films and television shows. He came into limelight winning the fifth season of MTV Splitsvilla in 2012. He participated in the reality series Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. In 2020, he appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Paras Chhabra was born on 11 July 1990 into a middle-class Punjabi family in New Delhi, India. He lost his father Vinay Chhabra at age of 3 years and thereafter raised by his Mother Ruby Chhabra.

He completed his schooling at Ryan International School, Delhi. After that, he graduated from an open University.

Career

Paras Chhabra started his career with participating in MTV Splitsvilla of the fifth season in 2012 and emerged as the winner with Akanksha Popli. He came into limelight winning the MTV Splitsvilla Season 5 in 2012. In 2013, he participated in Nach Baliye with Sara Khan and also participated in Box Cricket League. In 2014, He made his Bollywood With movie titled as M3 – Midsummer Midnight Mumbai alongside Sara Khan. Paras again appeared in MTV Splitsvilla Season 8 as a celebrity contestant in 2015.

He also appeared in several music videos. Paras acted in the various television show like, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Badho Bahu and Karn Sangini. He also appeared in Vikas Gupta’s show V The Serial along with Sara Khan. He participated in Bigg Boss season 13 and walked out of the show with 10 Lakhs Rupees after being a finalist. In 2020, He participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge aired on Colors Tv.

MTV Splitsvilla 5 V The Serial Nach Baliye 6 (Cameo) Box Cricket League 1 MTV Splitsvilla 8 Badho Bahu Aarambh Kaleerein (Cameo) Karn Sangini Vighnaharta Ganesha Aghori Bigg Boss 13 Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

M3 – Midsummer Midnight Mumbai

Paras walked out of the show (Bigg Boss Season 13) with 10 Lakhs Rupees after being a finalist.

at the age of 3 years. Paras appeared in Vikas Gupta’s show V The Serial along with Sara Khan.