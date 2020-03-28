paras-chhabra-to-marry-mahira-sharma-in-21-days!

|

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 18: 04 [IST]

As the viewers are aware, Paras Chhabra broke up with Akanksha Puri post Bigg Boss 13. The actor was close to his inmate Mahira Sharma during his stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Recently, a fan asked Paras about marrying Mahira Sharma, to which, Paras said that they might end up tying the knot during the 21 days of lockdown! Paras was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, “Yeh kab hua? (When did this happen). If Mahira and I are destined to get hitched, then we might just end up tying the know in the next 21 days of lockdown. So, if we’re bound to be together it might just happen.” Paras and Mahira were recently seen in a music video Baarish. The song was sung by Sonu Kakkar. The viewers loved the song and PaHira’s chemistry, and were all praise for the couple. The actor is active on social media and has also been sharing pictures with Mahira. Sharing a picture snapped with his close friend, Paras wrote, “Be with the one who makes you feel safe @officialmahirasharma ☺️💫 #home #safe.” The actor captioned another picture as, “Pyaar + Dosti= serenity😍❤️ @officialmahirasharma @shubhangi_nagar24.” – (sic) It is also being said that the actor will be seen with the Kundali Bhagya actress in a Punjabi film. The Khabri tweeted, “#BREAKING #PaHira will be seen together in a Punjabi Movie soon, They have signed the Contract [email protected]_chhabra @MahiraSharma_Bas #Carona Ka wait hai😛 Yeh Khatam hojaye phr hi shoot start Hoga.” – (sic) Paras was also seen in a reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which he chose Aanchal Khurana as the winner. Also Read: Shehnaz Calls Mujhse Shaadi Karoge A Big Mistake; Says Her Family Was Unhappy When She Signed It