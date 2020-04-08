paras-chhabra-offered-khatron-ke-khiladi-11;-spills-the-beans-on-his-next-project-with-mahira-sharma

For Quick Alerts

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 14: 24 [IST]

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were one of the most talked about couple in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The duo’s closeness hit the headlines. A few fans loved the couple so much that they nicknamed them as PaHira. Post Bigg Boss 13, Paras went on to do Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The actor was also seen in a music video, Baarish along with his BFF Mahira Sharma. We had recently revealed that Paras and Mahira will be seen in a Punjabi movie. Now Paras has revealed that he was also offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Paras Chhabra Offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11! During an Instagram live chat with Bollywoodlife, Paras said, “It is quite possible. I have received the offer for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. I was offered both Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 during Bigg Boss 13 itself. So, I said let’s do Mujhse Shaadi Karoge first and then we will do Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Makers decided to take me for KKK 11 as they thought I was daring enough throughout my stint in Bigg Boss 13.” Paras & Mahira In A Punjabi Film The actor confirmed about bagging the film and said, “Yes, we have been offered a Punjabi film. Currently, talks are going on. Once this crisis ends, I will first inform you about the project details.” Mahira Says… Mahira too told the entertainment portal, “This is true. We have been offered a film together. I am excited to work with Paras and I’m super comfortable working with him. Masti, masti mein shoot nikal denge.” Mahira & Paras Donate Food To The Needy Recently, the duo was seen doing their bit by donating food and essentials to the needy during the pandemic. Mahira shared a video and captioned it as, “We do understand most of you think it is showoff and we respect your views. Even we believe that donation is something we do from our heart and there shouldn’t be any evidence of the same. But honestly it was an genuine effort to motivate people to do their bit in these trying times. We are all in this together guys. We have a shared purpose. That’s all we would want to say right now. Stay positive and stay safe! We will get through this…together! @parasvchhabrra.” – (sic) Also Read: Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma’s Wedding Card Goes Viral; Are They Getting Married? Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 14: 24 [IST] X Receive FREE Movie News & Gupshup In Your Inbox