paras-chhabra-and-mahira-sharma’s-wedding-card-goes-viral;-are-they-engaged-and-getting-married?

|

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 11: 33 [IST]

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have already been hitting the news since their Bigg Boss 13 days. Post the show, the duo was observed in a music video, Baarish, which impressed the viewers. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Paras had hinted he was missing Mahira! Now, a marriage card of the couple is certainly going viral on social media marketing! Paras and Mahira have always maintained they are friends, but their closeness tells another story. It must be recalled that Akanksha Puri, who was simply dating the actor (before he entered Bigg Boss 13 house), was irked with Paras’ closeness with Mahira. Post exiting Bigg Boss, Paras split up with Akanksha and several of these also felt that it had been due to the Kundali Bhagaya actress. From featuring in a music video apart, the duo is active on social media marketing and also have been sharing photos of both having a great time. A marriage card is certainly going viral on the web now. But, it could you need to be a fan-made card because it was posted on a fan’s page. Well, it must be observed what the actors need to say a comparable. Post Bigg Boss, Paras got busy with Colors’ reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. However, Mahira Sharma was offered Naagin 4. The actress revealed that she didn’t use up the show as she didn’t wish to accomplish a poor role at the very least at this time of time. Additionally it is being said that the couple has bagged a Punjabi movie. More info a comparable is usually to be known yet! Recently, the couple was also seen donating food to the needy people in this crucial crisis. Also Read: Akanksha Reveals Paras Was Upset HAVING AN Article & Had Huge Argument With Her ON THE Headline