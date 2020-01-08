papa-john’s-has-just-launched-a-butternut-squash-pizza-base-for-veganuary

Sure, you might have seen butternut squash as a pizza topping, but have you ever witnessed an entire base made out of the orange vegetable?

Well, the folks at Papa John’s have decided that is just what the world needs right now.

They’ve unveiled a new gluten-free butternut squash pizza base, alongside four vegan pizzas, all in the name of Veganuary.

The newbies are twists on the company’s popular pizzas.

New additions include the Jackfruit Pepperoni as well as the Vegan Sausage and Pepperoni – both have jackfruit slices in a traditional sausage shape.

Alongside them, there’s the American Hot Jackfruit, which is topped with jackfruit slices and jalapeno peppers.

Finally, there’s the Vegan Works, which features vegan sausage, jackfruit pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions and black Herrera olives.

The butternut squash base is available for all medium pizzas with gluten-free toppings.

Pizzas can be enjoyed with a selection of Papa John’s vegan sides, including crispy coated Cauli Wings with a hot buffalo sauce dip, or Vegan Sheese Potato Tots – with a jalapeno version available, too.

These plant-based creations come after Papa John’s appointed its first Chief Vegan Officer, Clare Every, to grow its vegan offering.

Clare has also hinted that more vegan treats are in the pipeline.

She said: ‘With recipe innovation at the core of the brand, and more people than ever adopting a vegan lifestyle, the latest launches are only just the beginning, with lots more exciting and innovative dishes launching later in the year.’

The new pizzas follow the success of the brand’s vegan ‘sheese’ – a dairy-free cheese was made from coconut oil – which sold out immediately.

The OG Papa, John Schnatter, made headlines earlier this month after he announced his New Year’s resolution was to eat 50 pizzas in 30 days.

