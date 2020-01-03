papa-john’s-founder-says-his-new-year’s-resolution-is-to-eat-50-pizzas-in-30-days

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

The founder of Papa John’s has made a New Year’s resolution which, quite frankly, trumps all others.

The pizza company’s founder and former CEO John Schnatter (aka the OG Papa) announced on Instagram that he plans to eat 50 pizzas in 30 days in 2020.

He revealed his ambitious resolution with an Instagram Story last week.

In the video, he says: ‘Yo Papa here. Feeding the team.

‘New Year’s resolution for 2020… 50 pizzas, 30 days.

‘Happy New Years.’

John also posted a picture of himself surrounded by pizza boxes, announcing his pledge.

It’s unclear when exactly he’ll carry out the challenge.

John Schnatter resigned as Papa John’s CEO in 2017, following a report of his use of a racial slur.

The former CEO caused quite a stir last year when he revealed in an interview that he ate over 40 Papa John’s pizzas over the course of a month.

Speaking to WDRB back in November, he revealed that he had carried out the pizza tasting to offer his thoughts on the current state of Papa John’s pizza.

Following his bizarre quality control experiment, the founder – somewhat unsurprisingly – concluded the pizza was not of the same standard as it was when he was at the company.

He said: ‘I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it’s not the same pizza. It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t taste as good.’

It seems he now intends to beat his previous record.

The announcement of his 2020 New Year’s resolution was met with a mixed response on Instagram.

One user said: ‘You’re a madman John.’

Someone else commented: ‘What a legend.’

While another replied: ‘Mr. John, your pizza sweats are very epic.’

His pizza-eating abilities have also inspired a series of memes, including one that features a picture of John with the caption: ‘Papa John looks like he’s only being kept alive by a tube funneling garlic sauce into his pepperoni heart.’

Papa John looks like he’s only being kept alive by a tube funneling garlic sauce into his pepperoni heart pic.twitter.com/EFvjYy1dtU — FlareWare (@ItsFlareWare) November 26, 2019

