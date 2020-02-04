Paolo Maldini's son Daniel keeps it in the family with AC Milan debut

AC Milan fans have a new Maldini to cheer for after Daniel Maldini made his debut for the club on Sunday.

Daniel, 18, son and grandson of Milan legends Paolo and Cesare respectively, came on in stoppage time of Milan’s 1-1 home draw with Hellas Verona at the weekend to ensure a third generation of the family has now played for the Rossoneri first team.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder, wearing the number 98 shirt, said: “It was a dream, a shame about the result.

“We hope to bring home the three points next game.

“It (the debut) was a goal that I set for myself, now we hope to go on like this.”

Paolo, currently Milan’s technical director, played a Serie A record 647 games for the club and lifted seven league titles and five Champions League trophies before calling time on his career in 2009.

Former club captain Cesare, who died in 2016, won four league titles and the European Cup in 12 seasons as a player before having two spells as manager.

Daniel’s older brother Christian, 23, also represented Milan at youth level and now plays as a defender in the Italian fourth-tier with SSD Pro Sesto.

Additional reporting by Reuters.