panga-movie-review-and-rating:-this-is-what-audience-say-about-kangana-ranaut-film

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Hindi movie Panga starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience across the world.

Panga is a sports drama film, which is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has written script and dialogues for the film in collaboration with Nikhil Mehrohtra. Fox Star Studios has bankrolled the movie. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.09 hours.

Panga movie story: It is an emotional roller coaster tale of a middle-class Indian woman, who is a forgotten kabaddi world champion. She catalyzes an inner desire to give a new meaning to her existing role as a wife and mother. She decides to come back to the sport. How she faces challenges of age stereotypes and a new generation complexities form the crux of the story.

Analysis: Rooted in the subculture of societal facts, the film follows her triumph, struggle and overcoming of stereotypes and reflecting upon the importance of love and family support in order to become successful. The movie is emotional, progressive and entertaining, say the viewers.

Performance: Kangana Ranaut has delivered brilliant acting and her performance is the highlight of Panga. Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta have depicted their roles very well and they are also among big assets of the film, say the audience.

Panga movie review and rating: We bring you some viewers’ verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see their response.

Still from Panga

Taran Adarsh @taran_adarsh

#OneWordReview… #Panga: HEARTWARMING. Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ½ A content-driven film that’s rich in merits… Emotional, progressive, entertaining… Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s best work to date… #Kangana is flawless, an award-worthy act… #Richa, #Jassie, #YagyaBhasin excel. #PangaReview

KRK @kamaalrkhan

It’s interval and till here #Panga is Ok Ok film for multiplex audiences. But unfortunately it doesn’t have anything for single screen audience at all. The film is having a very thin line story that a mother wants to play Kabaddi again, who was once a captain. 2nd half of film #Panga is good n specially climax is brilliant. Females will love it and they will see themselves in #KanganaRanaut! Director has done a good job to say almost her own story. Kangana has done superb acting like always. So 3.5from me. YouTube review tomorrow!