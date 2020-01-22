pamper-palaces:-12-of-london’s-best-hotels-with-spas

Spa facilities at The Langham are modest – there’s no lounging space in the pool area but this means it’s better for doing laps. The slate-tiled walls with a bonsai tree motif at the end make for an attractive backdrop while you swim. There’s a small sauna and steam room in the changing rooms, as well as a gym, and treatments are available. Chuan Body Soul holistic treatments are designed to balance you through Chinese techniques. ‘Chuan’ means ‘water’ and massages are performed on waterbeds to enhance the experience.



