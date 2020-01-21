pamper-in-prague:-the-city’s-best-spa-hotels,-from-cave-saunas-to-castle-views

Prague’s alluring architecture, abundant brews and an inherently romantic atmosphere aren’t its only draws; the city offers so much more and has kept up to date with European trends. The same goes for its spa hotels. What Prague might lack in terms of the natural bathing culture of a city like Budapest, its more upscale hotels have filled the gap in the market with a slew of wellness spots that offer everything from facials and massages to saunas, steam rooms and even the occasional swimming pool. While some hotels offer contemporary facilities with the latest equipment, others have made the most of their historical features, including 14th-century convent renovations or underground tunnels and caves that have been made into relaxation areas and saunas. Wherever you choose, each hotel spa has its own story to tell. Here’s a pick of the best spa hotels in Prague.