pamela-anderson’s-son-admits-he’s-‘incredibly-happy’-as-she-marries-jon-peters-in-secret-wedding

Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee has spoken out about his mother’s surprise wedding to Jon Peters and insists he’s ‘incredibly happy’ for the newlyweds.

The Baywatch actress announced that she and Jon, producer of A Star Is Born, tied the knot on Monday in a private ceremony in Malibu more than 35 years after they first dated.

As the newlyweds begin their new chapter as husband and wife, Pamela’s son Brandon has broken his silence on the nuptials that have surprised the world.

In a statement released to Fox News, Brandon, 23, said: ‘I’m incredibly happy for my mum and Jon.

‘They’ve known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together.’

The Hills: New Beginnings star added: ‘I will support the happy couple however I can and I’m excited to get to know Jon’s family even better.’

Ah, nothing like a fairytale ending.

Pamela, 52, shares Brandon and his brother Dylan Jagger Lee with her former husband Tommy Lee. The pair married in 1995 just four days after they first met, but they split in 1998.

The TV star then said ‘I do’ to Kid Rock in 2006 but their marriage lasted just one year before she married Rick Salomon twice. Their first union in 2007 was annulled the following year but they found each other again and married in 2014 before getting a divorce in 2015.

News of Pamela and Jon’s wedding comes as a surprise as she was most recently linked to French footballer Adil Rami, whom she began dating in 2017 until calling it quits in June 2019.

Pam’s new husband Jon, best known for working on movies like Flashdance, Caddyshack and Batman, has also been married five times and is a father of three children – son Chris Peters and daughters Caleigh, Skye and Kendyl.

Jon, 74, confirmed their surprise nuptials in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and said: ‘Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much.

‘There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but for 35 years I’ve only wanted Pamela.’

He added sweetly: ‘We makes me wild in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.’

Pamela also revealed a new poem she had written for her new husband, whom she described as the ‘original bad boy of Hollywood’.

The happy couple first met way back in the 80s, during a bash at the Playboy Mansion, and lived together shortly after.

They called time on their relationship before eventually reuniting three decades later.





