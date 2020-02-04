Pamela Anderson's husbands: As the Baywatch star splits from Jon Peters, we take a look at her past relationships

When Pamela Anderson split from her new husband Jon Peters this week less than two weeks after the pair wed in Malibu, it marked the end of the star’s fifth marriage.

The Baywatch star, 52, was married to the Hollywood mogul, 74, for 12 days.

The pair briefly dated 30 years ago after meeting at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, and in the decades since, Anderson been married a total of five times.

Following her most recent split, we take a look back at her marriages…

Jon Peters

Peters is a Hollywood producer and former hairdresser whose credits include A Star is Born, Man of Steel and Superman Returns.

He is a controversial figure in the entertainment industry, calling himself the “Trump of Hollywood” in a 2017 Hollywood Reporter story, which also revealed he was banned from the set of Man of Steel by producer Christopher Nolan.

His rise to success began when he met Barbra Streisand in 1973, when he was her hairdresser on the set of For Pete’s Sake. He then became her lover and a producer on the 1976 version of A Star is Born, starring Streisand.

In 2011, he was ordered to pay a former assistant $3.3 million (£2.54m) after he was accused of sexual harassment during the production of Superman Returns.

Anderson was Peters’ fourth marriage – but in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter this week, Anderson confirmed they were taking time apart.

“We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another,” she said.

“Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalisation of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Rick Salomon

Anderson was married to film producer and poker player Rick Salomon twice.

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon in 2013 (Getty Images North America)

In September 2007, Anderson announced on The Ellen Degeneres Show that she was engaged, and in October, she married Salomon in Las Vegas, in between her appearances in a magic show.

Less than ten weeks later, the pair separated, and Anderson filed for divorce in December, citing “irreconcilable differences”. In February 2008, the marriage was annulled on the basis of fraud.

In 2013, Anderson again appeared on Ellen and revealed she was “friends with benefits” with Salomon, and in 2014, she announced they had remarried.

According to People, Anderson filed for divorce (again) in February 2015, which was finalised in April that year.

Kid Rock

Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson at the American Music Awards in 2003. (AP)

Anderson first dated musician Kid Rock in 2001, and became engaged to him in 2002. They broke up in 2003, but three years later were again engaged in 2006.

In July of that year, the pair married in Saint-Tropez, France, but by November, Anderson filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

In an interview with The Daily Beast last year, actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen claimed their separation was due to Kid Rock’s displeasure with Anderson’s cameo in his 2006 film Borat.

“Kid Rock saw the movie, and I texted Pamela Anderson and asked, ‘How did it go? What did he think?’” said Cohen. “And she texted back, ‘He’s getting divorced.’

“I thought it was a joke,” Said Cohen. “But then a few weeks later they got divorced and they put as a reason for divorce: ‘Borat.’ So it had some casualties.”

Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson (REUTERS)

Anderson’s first marriage was to the drummer of Motley Crue, Tommy Lee, who she wed in 1995 after knowing him for a reported four days.

While the pair share two sons together, Brandon and Dylan, their marriage was tumultuous.

According to the LA Times, Lee was sentenced to six months jail in 1998 for assaulting Anderson. The couple also had a sex tape stolen from their home and distributed on the internet by a former employee.

The stars divorced in 1998.