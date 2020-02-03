Pamela Anderson 'taking time apart' from husband Jon Peters days after wedding

Pamela Anderson has split from her husband less than two weeks after tying the knot.

The ex-Baywatch star, 52, wed Hollywood mogul Jon Peters, 74, in what was her fifth marriage, last month.

The pair married in a private ceremony in Malibu.

The actress said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that they were taking a break.

“We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another,” she said.

“Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalisation of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

A source told the publication that the pair had not yet filed the legal paperwork for a marriage certificate following the January 20 ceremony.

The wedding was Anderson’s fifth (Getty Images)

Anderson previously described her new husband as the “original bad boy of Hollywood” in a poem.

One line said: “We understand and respect each other / We love each other without conditions. I’m a lucky woman / Proof God has a plan.”

She was previously married to rocker Tommy Lee between 1995 and 1998, and the pair share two adult sons.

Anderson was also married to musician Kid Rock from 2006 until 2007, and married poker player Rick Salomon twice.

Peters is a film producer behind Flashdance and A Star Is Born.

The pair briefly dated 30 years ago after meeting at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

With reporting by Press Association.