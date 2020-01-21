pamela-anderson-‘marries-a-star-is-born-producer-jon-peters’-in-secret-wedding

Pamela Anderson has ‘married Jon Peters in a secret wedding’ in Malibu.

The actress and A Star Is Born producer reportedly tied the knot in private on Monday, more than 30 years after they first started dating.

According to TMZ, the 52-year-old reconnected with her former beau last year, following her split from footballer Adil Rami.

The publication states the groom, 74, opened up about their surprise nuptials, admitting his new wife has always made him feel ‘wild’.

‘There are beautiful girls everywhere,’ he said.

‘I could have my pick, but for 35 years I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild in a good way.’

Which is… romantic?





