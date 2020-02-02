Palestine cuts ties with US and Israel after Arab League rejects Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Palestinian Authority say it has cut all ties with the US and Israel after rejecting President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas gave an address on Saturday to the Arab League in Cairo.

The body backed the Palestinians in rejecting the plan – endorsed by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which calls for a demilitarised Palestinian state.

The blueprint heavily favours Israel and would allow it to annex all of its Jewish settlements, along with the Jordan Valley, in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians were offered limited self-rule in Gaza, parts of the West Bank and some sparsely populated areas of Israel in return for meeting a long list of conditions.

Palestinian students take part in a protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan (REUTERS)

At the emergency meeting held to discuss Trump’s plan, Mr Abbas said: “We’ve informed the Israeli side … that there will be no relations at all with them and the United States including security ties.”

Palestinian people had held demonstrations across the region on Friday to protest against the initiative, while militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets and mortar rounds at Israel, drawing retaliatory strikes.

It said that Palestinian militants had also launched “explosive balloons” toward Israel and that a sniper had shot an observation antenna. The military said it struck targets linked to the Hamas militant group in response, including “underground infrastructure used to manufacture weapons.”

Throughout the day, Gaza militants fired several rounds of mortars and projectiles. An Israeli tank fired on a Hamas military post, and Israeli aircraft struck additional militant sites in Gaza early Saturday.

No one was wounded in either exchange of fire, but an Israeli woman dropped her three-week-old baby while running into a bomb shelter during the rocket attack, according to the United Hatzalah rescue service. The baby was hospitalized and is in moderate condition.

US President Donald Trump’s plan has pushed the Palestinians even further away from a deal (AFP via Getty Images)

Security forces in both Israel and Palestine have cooperated in the past in policing the West Bank. Palestine also had cooperation agreements with the US’ CIA which even continued after the country began boycotting Trump’s peace efforts beginning in 2017.

Mr Abbas has said he refused to communicate with Trump about the deal and reiterated his complete rejection of the plan.

“I will not have it recorded in my history that I sold Jerusalem,” he said.

The Arab League foreign ministers meeting in Cairo said the plan did not meet the minimum aspirations of Palestinians, and the League would not cooperate with the US in implementing it.

The plan anticipates $50 billion of investment in the future Palestinian state and describes several ambitious development projects, without saying where the money would come from.

But the plan says “people of every faith should be permitted to pray on the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif, in a manner that is fully respectful to their religion, taking into account the times of each religion’s prayers and holidays, as well as other religious factors.”

The site is part of the famed Old City in east Jerusalem, which Israel captured, along with the West Bank and Gaza, in the 1967 war. The Palestinians view east Jerusalem as their capital and want all three territories to form their future state.

Trump’s Mideast plan would situate the Palestinian capital on the outskirts of east Jerusalem, beyond the separation barrier built by Israel. The rest of Jerusalem, including the Old City, would remain Israel’s capital.

“A lot of people are still in a state of shock over the proposal,” said Christian Saunders, the acting head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, which provides basic services to some 5 million Palestinians scattered across the region.

“What will happen after that shock wears off, I don’t know. We certainly have serious concerns that it will result in an escalation in clashes and in violence. We have contingency plans in place in order to support during such times of unrest.”