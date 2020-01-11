pakistan-violates-ceasefire-along-loc-in-jammu-and-kashmir’s-poonch

There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the firing. (File)

Jammu:

The Pakistan army on Saturday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation, targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The latest firing and shelling from across the border comes a day after Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) beheaded a porter.

“At about 9.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesperson said. He said there were no immediate reports of any casualties in the firing.

A police official said Pakistan also targeted Malti and Khari Karmara sector, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army. Heavy exchange of fire was going on between the two sides when reports were last received, he said.

Two Army porters were killed and three others injured in mortar shelling by Pakistan in Gulpur sector on Friday.