pakistan-cricketer-umar-akmal-faces-ban-over-corruption-charges

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Umar Akmal violated its code on two counts. © AFP

Pakistan’s perennial problem-maker Umar Akmal could face an eternity ban if convicted of match-fixing charges unveiled Friday by Pakistan cricket authorities. The 29-year-old old was provisionally suspended by the anti-corruption unit of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on February 20, your day when Pakistan Super League commenced in Karachi. PCB said Umar violated its code on two counts. “The PCB has charged Umar Akmal with two breaches of the anti-corruption code which pertains to not reporting a fixing offer,” said a PCB release.Beneath the PCB anti-corruption code a new player must immediately are accountable to a team manager or the officials of the anti-corruption unit when he receives an offer to repair a match. Beneath the code in case a player is available guilty the penalty ranges from the suspension of half a year to an eternity ban, the release adds.Umar has 14 days (till March 31) to react to the charges on paper.Umar includes a history of disciplinary problems, having been arrested and detained for each day following a brawl with a traffic warden in 2014. He was banned for 90 days following a spat with the then Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur in 2017.Also, month he escaped punishment after making rude remarks to an exercise trainer in Lahore last.Often referred to as a talented yet undisciplined cricketer, Umar has played 16 Tests, 121 one-day internationals and 84 Twenty20 internationals since his debut in 2009.He last played for Pakistan in the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka four months ago, failing woefully to score in both matches.Umar’s anti-corruption case may be the latest of several that had hit Pakistan cricket within the last 20 years, leading to life bans and fines on several players.The PSL was hit by way of a spot-fixing case in 2017 when openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were banned for five years.