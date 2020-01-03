Home NEWS Pak PM Intervene, Devotees Inside Gurdwara, Mob Outside: Amarinder Singh

Pak PM Intervene, Devotees Inside Gurdwara, Mob Outside: Amarinder Singh

Pak PM Intervene, Devotees Inside Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Mob Outside: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene after reports of some devotees stuck inside the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, with an angry mob surrounding it.

“Appeal to @ImranKhanPTI to immediately intervene to ensure that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the historic Gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it,” Amarinder Singh tweeted, sharing a link of a news report.

More details are awaited.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

