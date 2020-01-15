pak-bid-to-raise-kashmir-at-un-security-council-flops-again:-report

France, Russia, US and the UK have consistently backed India’s position. (File)

Pakistan’s efforts to raise Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Security Council crumbled once again on Wednesday as it failed to find any support with India asking Islamabad to focus on addressing issues like sheltering terrorists to improve relations with New Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

China, Pakistan’s ”all-weather ally”, stood alone in the Pakistani corner to get the Security Council to focus on the Kashmir issue.

The attempt failed as other member countries felt Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan, PTI said.

Earlier on Wednesday, China made the fresh pitch to raise the Kashmir issue under “other matters” during closed consultations in the Security Council Consultations Room.

India’s Permenent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said: “We once again saw an effort made by one member state of the UN, fail in plain view of all others”.

“We are happy that neither alarmist scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the baseless allegations made repeatedly by representatives of Pakistan in the UN fora were found to be credible today,” Mr Akbaruddin told PTI.

“We are glad that the effort was viewed as a distraction and it was pointed by many friends that bilateral mechanisms are available to raise and address issues that Pakistan may have in its ties with India,” he said.

A European source, heading into the Security Council meeting, had described the discussions on Kashmir during the closed consultations to be “low key.”

A top European diplomat said the issue should be resolved bilaterally and it was a “domestic affair.”

Mr Akbaruddin said that “Pakistan’s practice of using false pretenses to distract from addressing the malaise that afflicts it has run its course. We hope that Pakistan pays heed to the clear signals sent out here today and focusses on the hard tasks it has to address in order to ensure normal relations with India.”

Coming out of the meeting, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said: “We had a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir. And I’m sure you all know that Foreign Minister of Pakistan wrote letters to the Security Council asking the Security Council to pay attention to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“The issue of India and Pakistan has always been on the agenda of the Security Council and today we have also seen some tensions, so the Security Council had a briefing and heard at the briefing from the Secretariat concerning the current situation on the ground. Members exchanged views on that,” he told PTI.

When asked if the meeting advanced anything, he said: “I am sure the meeting will be helping both parties to understand the risk of further escalation and will encourage them to approach to each other and to have dialogue and to seek means, to seek solutions through dialogue. I think that will be helpful”.

The current move by China was the third such unsuccessful attempt since August when the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution was scrapped by the government, and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

Last month, France, the US, the UK and Russia foiled an attempt by China to discuss Kashmir at a closed-door meeting of the Security Council.

