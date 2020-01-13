paisley-split-with-orange-order-over-members-attending-mass







Pacemaker Belfast. 12/7/08. The Rev Ian Paisley speaks to the field at the independents Orange parade in Portglenone. Picture Charles McQuillan/Pacemaker

The full story of former First Minister Ian Paisley’s split with the Orange Order has been revealed in a new book.

Dating back more than 60 years, the division centred on an issue which still dogs the organisation today – Orange members going to Catholic church services. Firebrand Paisley accused a former lord mayor of Belfast of “breaking a man’s heart” by forcing him to attend a Mass.

But he had also learned there were concerns about clergy from his breakaway Free Presbyterian Church seeking out roles as chaplains within the institution.

The late Mr Paisley finally left the organisation himself, in 1962, after complaining about senior Orange leaders attending Catholic services.

The Orangeism: A Historical Profile book’s author, Kevin Haddick-Flynn, said: “All the material on Paisley’s background and the Free Presbyterian church is fresh.

“Apart from Drumcree, he was hardly mentioned in the first edition of my study.”

The book discloses: “(Mr Paisley’s) relationship with the Order had long been problematic (though) his activities struck a chord with the more raucous sections of Orangeism. Since his initiation in 1949 he had ruffled numerous feathers and many found him difficult to deal with.