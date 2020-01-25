paisley-park-fends-off-staying-hurdle-challengers-to-further-enhance-cheltenham-legend 

There are not many horses that can claim superstar status but Paisley Park, Emma Lavelle’s superb staying hurdler, is working towards it and will return to the Cheltenham Festival in March as the meeting’s star attraction after winning a second Galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle.

The charismatic eight-year-old faced a stern challenge from a different bunch of pretenders to his staying-hurdle crown but dealt with them just as he always does; winning not by a huge margin but with his ears pricked and, metaphorically, twiddling his thumbs. He is certainly not a horse to give himself a hard race.

This time he beat Summerville Boy, winner of the Supreme Hurdle two years ago, by a length and a quarter. Lavelle and her husband, the former jockey Barry Fenton, know him so well they find watching him easier these days. For those who know him less intimately, there was a moment from the home bend to about five strides before the last when he looked in trouble as Summerville Boy and Lisnagar Oscar fought out the lead. But the champion was merely winding up.

He then hit top gear, jumped past the front-running Summerville Boy at the last and was always doing enough up the run-in. So far on his winning run, which now amounts to seven races, nothing has yet got to the bottom of him.