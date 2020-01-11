pair-charged-with-murdering-two-year-old-keigan-o’brien-appear-in-court

A man and woman have appeared in court charged with the murder of a toddler who died hours after celebrating his second birthday.

Paramedics were called to an address in Bosworth Road, Doncaster, on Wednesday following reports that Keigan Ronnie O’Brien had gone into cardiac arrest.

He died in hospital the following day and a post-mortem examination later concluded the youngster died as a result of head injuries.

Martin Currie, 36, and Sarah O’Brien, 32, appeared before magistrates in the town charged with his murder on Saturday.

They spoke only to confirm their names, ages and addresses during short separate hearings.

The defendants, both of Bosworth Road, were remanded in custody and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.