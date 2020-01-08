pair-arrested-after-minibus-stolen-at-dublin-airport-with-passengers-on-board







The minibus was taken from Dublin Airport (PA) The incident began at Dublin Airport at 1am on Wednesday (PA)

Two men have been arrested following the taking of a minibus from Dublin Airport which resulted in a cross-border pursuit.

It was tracked to the Irish border, before it crashed into a PSNI vehicle in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, and was later abandoned in Co Monaghan in the Irish Republic.

The alarm was raised shortly before 1am on Wednesday when Garda say two men boarded the bus and drove in the direction of the M1.

Three passengers on board when it was taken were able to leave the bus on the motorway close to Julianstown.

None were harmed.

The minibus was taken from Dublin Airport (PA)

The minibus then continued north to Drogheda where it was followed by Garda to the border with Northern Ireland at Dundalk.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the minibus collided with one of its vehicles in Crossmaglen before making off across the border.

A PSNI spokeswoman said no officers were injured.

Garda picked up the trail again when the vehicle re-entered the Irish Republic in Co Monaghan.

The minibus was later abandoned.

A Garda spokesman said the two occupants of the minibus fled on foot before taking possession of a parked car, which was intercepted by officers close to Castleblayney a short time later.

Two men, aged in their 30s, are being questioned at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

Local Ulster Unionist councillor David Taylor said: “This series of events highlights the importance of cross border co-operation between the security forces on both sides of the border.

“There can be no doubt that the incident would have been an extremely frightening experience for the passengers who were on board the bus at the time of the hijacking and I am thankful they were unharmed during their ordeal.”

PA