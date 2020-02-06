painkillers-should-be-renamed-as-pain-relievers-to-stop-reliance-on-drugs,-expert-says

Painkillers should be renamed as pain-relievers to stop reliance on drugs, expert says

The term “painkiller” creates unrealistic expectations and should be banned, a government advisor has said.

Professor Jamie Coleman, an expert in pharmacology at Birmingham University, recommended that the term be replaced with “pain-reliever” instead.

Only 1 in 10 patients seeking help from long term pain benefit from strong painkillers. In Sunderland, a “painkillers don’t exist” campaign is being run to highlight the issue.

A report published by Public Health England has also warned of the rise of prescription drug addiction.

Dr Stannard said GPs were ‘probably’ over-prescribing painkillers (ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Mr Coleman told the BBC that he empathised with doctors who are often left with no alternative but to prescribe painkillers.

He added: “We are seeing more support being made available through social prescribing schemes, but there is a definite lack of alternatives for doctors.”

Dr Cathy Stannard, a consultant in pain medicine at NHS Gloucestershire said that UK doctors were “probably” over-prescribing painkillers to patients

“We probably do over-prescribe. GPs don’t have enough time to get to the bottom of what is wrong with patients.

“For some a painkiller will be life-changing, but for many it won’t work. 

“Pain can be related to grief, social isolation or mobility issues for example. Address those and you can make a difference to the pain.”

