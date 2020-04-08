paige-vanzant-and-husband-austin-vanderford-turned-their-quarantine-to-run-a-nude-fest-as-the-couple-flaunted-nudity

Quarantine got us bored, didn’t it? It has become a time for stars to stay home with their loved ones and share their daily activities even more actively than before. One such couple is that of Paige VanZant, aged 26 years and Austin Vanderford,aged 30 years who is also a professional MMA fighter. They both tied knots in 2019 when they were happily married and have stayed together ever since then.

Why are they recently in news?

The couple has been sharing their workout pictures on their respective social media accounts. They were seen happy together. However,until 31st March when they first posted a picture of their workout, all nude. The couple was undressed and had their back side/ private parts covered with the commodities present in the gym room. Since then, they’ve veen posting many such pictures.

Did their pictures not get banned as per social media regulatory rules?

The couple ensured not to expose each others’ private parts in order not to be removed by the social media. They ensured to cover their private parts either with their hands or behind commodities like chips, wine and beer bottles, bushes etc.

What was their first picture posted?

The first picture was of the couple working out. Both of them faced opposite the camera and working out, with the female covered with a yoga ball and the man against the punching bag. The picture was captioned as late nights workout.

The second picture

Second picture was of them both cooking where VanZant was wearing only an apron and Vanderford’s private part was covered with a book that he was reading. The caption read, VanZant saying, “Uh, are we doing it right?”

What was the third picture?

The third picture was of them facing against the camera and VanZant covered with a wine glass whereas, Vanderford covered with the whiskey glass.

Fourth and foremost pictures

The commonality in the fourth and fifth pictures was that they both were out in the open which could make it easy for their neighbours to see them, however that didn’t bother them.