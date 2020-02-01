Page orders $15 minimum wage for St. Louis County workers by 2022

Newly sworn-in St. Louis County Executive Sam Page takes down decorations that remain from former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger as Page settles into his new office on Friday, May 3, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

Cristina M. Fletes

CLAYTON — St. Louis County will raise its minimum wage over the next two years to $15 per hour for the lowest-paid county employees and request the same for contract employees as contracts are renewed, County Executive Sam Page said Thursday.The county will increase the wage to $13 this year, $14 next year and $15 in 2022, he said. The change will raise wages for 170 county employees the first year, 280 the second year and 460 the third year, he said. Most of those employees work in administrative or support roles. He said he did not know how many contract employees would be affected.The change will add $300,000 in costs this year, $500,000 next year and $800,000 the final year, he said.“We are in the middle of a relatively good economy with a low unemployment rate, but we still have many of our workers who struggle and struggle financially and struggle to make ends meet,” Page said in a news conference. He said the wages will help employees who have been “left behind” after some county government employees received significant pay increases.

St. Louis County employees work hard for the taxpayers every day. Many haven’t had more than a nominal raise in years. Today I’m announcing that St. Louis County will be raising the minimum wage for its employees to $15/hour by 2022 starting this year with a raise to $13/hour.

— County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) January 30, 2020

“These are jobs that we consider to be an important part of the function of county government, and we believe they deserve the raise,” he said.Doug Moore, a spokesman for Page, said the administration can unilaterally require a $15 minimum wage for workers on any new contracts awarded by the county through its procurement process without issuing a formal order or seeking County Council approval.Earlier this month, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson set a $15 minimum wage for the city’s lowest-paid civil service employees effective mid-February. The order will cost the city at least $2 million a year.City Treasurer Tishaura Jones last year did the same when she won approval of a new $15 minimum wage for 99 of her office’s lowest-paid jobs, including many in the city parking division. The treasurer’s office is an independent elected post and not part of the city civil service system.The statewide minimum wage set by Missouri law is $9.45 an hour, up from $8.60 in 2019. The federal minimum wage, which hasn’t changed since 2009, is $7.25 an hour.Area janitors have also been seeking a wage of at least $15 an hour from cleaning contractors.Page said: “We wish we could have done it sooner, but as you know … we’ve had a very busy couple of years trying to get county government working again, operationally. We’ve been busy trying to restore trust in county government and the next step of our plan has always been to start tackling some of the complex policy questions that are before us.”Raising the minimum wage to $15 was also one of the calls to action from the Ferguson Commission. The Rev. Starsky D. Wilson, president and CEO of the Deaconess Foundation who served as the commission’s co-chair, tweeted that he was pleased Page “took this important step.”

I’m pleased that @DrSamPage took this important step, headed toward the @StlChange call-to-action & aligned w/ work across #StLouis for $15/hour. @deaconessfound stands w/ the #FightFor15 & #OneStLouis leaders working for the economic equity our children & families deserve. https://t.co/Ki4ddO6Beb

— Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson (@RevDrStarsky) January 30, 2020

Page said he also asked staff members to identify county employees who have not received raises in recent years, determine what would be fair wages and figure out ways to increase pay.

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

The closure will affect 190 employees.

McKelvey Homes held a meeting Thursday in to discuss a possible new subdivision on 70 acres.

The new entity will work on research that helps farmers in developing countries boost yields and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Parnas is somewhat involved in a deal involving one of the largest vacant buildings in downtown St. Louis.

Neighbors of the property have complained for years that the vacant property attracts vermin and vagrants and is a massive eyesore.

Bader Farms is suing Bayer and BASF, claiming dicamba damaged its peach orchards.

The developer, led by Victor Alston and Sidarth Chakraverty, has three new apartment projects in the works and another under construction.

Stakes are high, according to some following the case, with an outcome expected to influence the pipeline of additional dicamba litigation heading through court from around the country.

Recently enacted Secure Act makes conversions more attractive for big savers — typically those with $1 million or more in their retirement accounts — who want to reduce future tax bills for themselves or their heirs.

It’s the largest child labor penalty ever issued by Massachusetts against the Mexican restaurant chain after finding an estimated 13,253 child labor violations in its more than 50 locations.

Newly sworn-in St. Louis County Executive Sam Page takes down decorations that remain from former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger as Page settles into his new office on Friday, May 3, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.