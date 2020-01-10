paedophile-passport-worker-who-stole-photos-of-young-girls-avoids-jail

A Passport Office employee who lifted pictures from children’s applications and downloaded horrific abuse images has walked free from court.

James Close, 36, stole 30 photos of girls aged six to 16 between May and December 2018 and locked them in a metal drawer in his bedroom.

When police raided his home shared with his elderly parents in Shildon, County Durham, they found more than 1,000 indecent images of children on three devices.

More than 100 of these were in the most severe category and were uncovered along with extreme pornography involving beastiality.

The mother of a 12-year-old child whose photo was stolen told the court of the anxiety the Passport Office’s ‘massive organisational failing’ has caused.

Most of the 30 pictures taken from the print room of the Government agency’s Durham office had become detached from their documentation.

They should have been put back on or destroyed, but Close, who worked at the site for 14 years, decided to take them back home instead.

In an emotional victim impact statement to Durham Crown Court, the mother of one of the girls said: ‘The documents were sent to a government body who were tasked with keeping our documents safe.

‘The fact that the employee was able to steal data more than once I feel shows a massive organisational failure.

‘We entrust precious data every day to various organisations who have procedures in place to prevent this sort of situation from arising.

‘This incident shows that this is not the case and I now have issues and anxiety that there is nothing in place to protect data we send in the future.’

Speaking to the mother in the witness box, Judge Jonathan Carroll reassured her the police found no evidence that Close had manipulated the photos to make depraved images.

He said there was nothing to suggest he had distributed or done anything else with them.

Shaun Dryden, prosecuting, said other parents had made victim statements expressing the same anxiety, and said the case represented a breach of trust by an experienced employee.

Nigel Soppitt, defending, said Close had come to admit he had a sexual interest in children.

He said his client was socially inept, had never been in an adult relationship, suffered from mental and physiological issues and may have undiagnosed autism.

Explaining how Close could not provide an explanation for stealing the photos, Mr Soppitt said: ‘They were attractive to him, he says no more than that.’

Close admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, one of possessing prohibited images of children, one of possessing extreme pornography and a theft charge at a previous hearing.

The judge sentenced Close to 12 months in jail, suspended for two years, with a curfew and 30 days rehabilitation.

He must sign the sex offender register and comply with a sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Carroll said he could not send him to prison for a long enough period to get the treatment inside that he needed.

He added: ‘This is an extremely troubling, unusual and in many ways a very sad case.

‘There’s extremely serious criminal offending relating to children and a deeply troubling abuse of trust by an employee of a state organisation.

‘That has caused profound damage to the public trust in that institution – an institution we as a society have to use, and have to have confidence in.

‘Your behaviour as is clear from (the mother’s victim statement) has driven a coach and horses through that public trust.’